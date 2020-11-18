Gardaí issue suspicious activity appeal following Carlow house burglaries
Two Carlow houses burgled on November 13
Gardaí are investigating following two burglaries in Carlow.
Two houses in Gleann na Bearú, Bagenalstown, Carlow were broken into on Friday evening last (November 13).
Both houses were ransacked, with a small amount of jewellery taken from one of the houses.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area or that has dash cam footage should contact gardaí in Bagenalstown on 059-9721212.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on