IT Carlow student lands place on prestigious graduate programme

A fourth year Institute of Technology Carlow Bioscience student has beaten off competition from a thousand applicants to land herself a place on the prestigious two-year Research, Development and Applications (RDA) graduate programme for Kerry Group, during which she will be groomed for success to work within the global food technology sector.

During her time at IT Carlow, Kildare's Beth Villis was selected for a 16-months internship with Kerry Group at its global technology innovation centre in Naas, where she worked on projects for global coffee chains and restaurants, creating flavoured syrups, powders and sauces. She also worked with leading global alcohol and soft drinks manufacturers.

Following this experience, Beth decided to apply for Kerry Group’s two-year graduate programme. Over 1,000 graduates from all of Europe applied for the programme and Beth was required to undergo an interview and make a 30-minute presentation, with just a few days to prepare.

Her work paid off and Beth was one of just four selected for the programme. She starts work next September at Kerry Group’s primary dairy factory in Charleville, County Cork.

“This is a great opportunity for me to expand my knowledge and acquire fantastic experiences. Thanks to my time at IT Carlow, I have gained great knowledge and good laboratory skills. The lecturers inspired me to keep working hard to continue persevering, no matter how hard the situation”, Beth says.