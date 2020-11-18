Carlow gardaí issue warning about scams targeting local people

Gardaí have issued a warning in relation to ongoing text message scams. 

Gardaí are advising the public to never click a link in an unsolicited text and to never give away personal data like your pin, card numbers and passwords.

If you have been a victim of such a scam, report it to your nearest garda station.

Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on  Wednesday, 18 November 2020