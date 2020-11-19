Carlow homes and businesses set to be invaded by rodents and insects this Christmas

Rentokil has issued a warning to home and business owners to be aware of the top threats from pests during the winter period.

The pest control provider believes that callouts for rodents, cockroaches and fleas will rise sharply in the coming months as these pests move indoors to seek shelter from the cold weather.

Rentokil has recorded a 37% increase in callouts for rodents and a 26% increase in total callouts for pest insects in October, when compared to the previous month.

County Dublin accounted for the highest number of rodent callouts and insect callouts in October, with 24% of total rodent callouts and 41% of insect callouts taking place in the county. Cork accounted for the second highest number of rodent callouts (15%) and insect callouts (12%).

Kerry accounted for the third most rodent callouts in the month (10% of callouts) and Kildare accounted for the fourth most (7%). Limerick accounted for the third most insect callouts (6%) and Mayo accounted for the fourth most (5%).

Rentokil’s experts believe that premises lying vacant as a result of the Level 5 restrictions will be particularly vulnerable to pests who may enter them in search of food and shelter. Vacant buildings will offer pests a warm, sheltered environment where they will be undisturbed by human activity and predators.

Richard Faulkner, advanced technical field consultant with Rentokil, said: “As the temperature continues to drop during the winter period, many pests will begin to move indoors in search of food and shelter. This year is exceptional given that many business premises are lying vacant as a result of Covid-19 restrictions. We would advise home and business owners to practice some simple steps which will help to protects their premises from pest activity."

Rentokil’s top tips for preventing the presence of pests are: