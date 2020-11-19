Having you seen these dogs? Carlow gardaí issue appeal to the public
Carlow gardaí appeal for help in finding missing dogs
Carlow gardaí are appealing for information in relation to two missing dogs.
A black Labrador and a black and white Springer Spaniel are missing from the Burton Hall area of Carlow since Monday last.
Contact 087-2547111 or Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620 with any information.
These two dogs are missing from the Burton Hall area of Carlow. They are more than likely together - a black Labrador...Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Wednesday, 18 November 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on