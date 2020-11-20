Gardaí investigating after loose change stolen in Carlow house burglary
Gardaí investigating Carlow house burglary
Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary at a house in Bennekerry.
The break in occurred between 7.45am and 6.30pm on Thursday while the homeowner was at work.
The glass of a door to the rear of the property was smashed, the property was entered and rooms were ransacked.
A quantity of loose change was taken.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious vehicles in the area is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on