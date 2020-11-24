Carlow school blasted for asking girls not to wear tight clothing

Thousands of people have signed a petition criticising Presentation College Carlow for telling female students not to wear tight clothing.

The school said such clothing was distracting for teachers.

The school has been criticised with people on social media and parents claiming their request accounts to body shaming.

One parent told RTÉ News that her daughter was told not to wear leggings or tight tracksuit bottoms "as they show too much of the female anatomy."

The mother also claimed students were also told not to take their jumpers off during PE.

A Change.org petition urges fellow students to sign the petition against "sexism against female students." It has garnered over 5,000 signatures.

Presentation College Carlow has not made a full statement on the controversy.

A general statement on their website read: "The school continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students through its excellent Pastoral Care / Student Support systems in the school."