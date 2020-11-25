Top prize for Carlow school's Christmas video with the most hits

Children across Carlow have received a special message from Santa in the North Pole as part of a Carlow County Council Christmas campaign.

As part of County Carlow - A Festive Family Experience 2020, Santa recorded a special message for all primary schools across Carlow.

The videos are on YouTube, and the video that gets the most views and likes will win a €1,500 voucher for electrical equipment for that school. Sean Swan of Swans Electrical will also give the winning school a Samsung Tablet to raffle for a lucky student.

“In our primary schools we have amazing young people who have been so good this year. I’m delighted Santa agreed to come record a special message for all the students," Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Cllr Tom O’Neill said.

“As a county, everyone is really pulling together to make this Christmas special and we in the Council are doing all we can to help everybody have a safe, happy and healthy Christmas," he added.