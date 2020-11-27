Does this belong to you? Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí appeal for owner to come forward
Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí appeal for owner of bag to come forward
Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí are appealing for the owner of a bag which contains camera equipment to come forward.
The bag was found in Kilkenny last Saturday.
If you are or know the owner, contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.
This bag was found last Saturday in Kilkenny. It contains camera equipment. If you are or know the owner please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000Posted by Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow on Thursday, 26 November 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on