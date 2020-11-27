Does this belong to you? Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí appeal for owner to come forward

Carlow/Kilkenny gardaí are appealing for the owner of a bag which contains camera equipment to come forward.

The bag was found in Kilkenny last Saturday. 

If you are or know the owner, contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000.

