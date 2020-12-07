Did you see these men? Carlow gardaí investigating house burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in Carlow.

The incident occurred at Brownshill Road, Carlow on December 1 at 7.30pm.

Two men wearing black clothing, face masks and baseball caps were seen forcing the front door open. A small amount of cash and various pieces of jewellery were taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen a dark coloured estate type car in the area to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620.