Garda investigation after front door forced open in Carlow house burglary

Gardaí investigating house burglary in County Carlow
Gardaí in Bagenalstown, Carlow are investigating a house burglary.
The break in occurred at a house in Fenniscourt shortly after 8pm on December 2.
The front door was forced open and the house was ransacked, but nothing was taken.
Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area should contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059-9721212.
