Funding boost for Carlow schools as part of €50 million investment

Primary and secondary schools across Carlow are to share over €746,000 in ICT funding as part of a €50 million nationwide investment, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD confirmed that €50 million in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) grants for primary and post-primary schools will be paid this month.

“The €50 million payments involve €40 million ICT Grant funding issued to all eligible schools in line with previous years to support the embedding of the use of digital technologies in teaching and learning. A further €10 million is to be invested in measures to provide for the continuity of teaching and learning using digital technology. The Department’s capital budget was increased in 2020 to facilitate the payment of these grants in December 2020," the Carlow/Kilkenny TD said.

“Of this, €375,495 will be invested in primary schools across Carlow, with a further €370,686 for secondary schools. This brings investment in Carlow to €746,181 and will be transformative for our schools,” Deputy Phelan said.