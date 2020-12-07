Murnane O’Connor TD welcomes €44,656 in supports for Carlow community and voluntary groups

A Carlow TD welcomes the announcement of €44,656 in supports for community and voluntary groups in the county.

The funding for groups in Carlow is part of €1.7 million in supports being provided by the Government to support community and voluntary groups across the country to deal with Covid-19.

Fianna Fail TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says the funding, under the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, is in recognition of the important role played by community and voluntary organisations across Carlow.

“The funding will enable groups to embrace the Government’s Keep Well campaign, which focusses on the themes of staying connected, switching off and being creative, and minding your mood," the Carlow TD says.

“2020 has been the most difficult year imaginable. But, every step of the way, our community and voluntary groups throughout Carlow have gone above and beyond to show their true colours," she adds.

The funding will be used to assist local community and voluntary groups to adapt to Covid-19, such as allowing them to make changes to premises to provide for social distancing, funding for online activities, as well as the provision of critical social supports.