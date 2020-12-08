Carlow TD welcomes Mother and Baby Homes Commission report announcement

Fianna Fail TD for Carlow/Kilkenny Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement that the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission will be published on January 11, 2021.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said it was vitally important that former residents and their families were the first to be notified about plans to publish the report and how to access it.

“It also remains important that we focus on providing a survivor-centred response and to listen to and hear what survivors are telling us," the Carlow/Kilkenny TD said.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman had explained that the announcement had been communicated directly to survivors.

Minister O’Gorman commented: “Following its five-year statutory inquiry, the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and Certain Related Matters delivered its final report to me on October 30. I signalled previously that there would be a short time interval between receipt of the report and the separate arrangements for its publication.

“It is essential that publication is done in the right way with former residents being given the priority and support they deserve. In recent weeks, I have spoken to many survivors, former residents and advocates in this area, and I have listened carefully to their views and concerns.

“The work around the publication of the report is at an advanced stage, but I am mindful too that the uncertainty around when those affected will be able to read the report could add to their anxiety. For this reason and in the hope of offering some reassurance, I confirmed earlier today in the Dáil that I will be bringing a memorandum to the Government in the week of January 1 next seeking approval to publish the report immediately. I also intend to publish the sixth interim report from the commission at the same time," the Carlow/Kilkenny TD added.