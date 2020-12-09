Funding boost 'fantastic news' for Carlow swimming pool operators

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of €33,505 in funding for several Carlow swimming pool operators.

As part of a funding package of €2.5 million announced for swimming pool operators across Ireland by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs Jack Chambers, €9,880 in funding has been delivered to Carlow Graiguecullen Pool, Mount Wolseley Leisure Centre received €10,739, Seven Oaks Hotel and Leisure Club received €6,443, and Talbot Hotel Carlow received €6,443.

“Carlow Graiguecullen Pool receiving the funding is fantastic news. The staff there are like family to us here in Carlow and they do tremendous work and are valuable to the community," the Carlow TD said.

“I would also commend the Seven Oaks Leisure Club, Mount Wolseley and the Talbot Carlow who provide incredible service to Carlovians in their excellent facilities.

“Swimming is a hugely beneficial sport, something I have raised in debates these past few months, especially relating to children’s swimming lessons which take place in Carlow Graiguecullen and Mount Wolseley here in Carlow," the Carlow TD added.