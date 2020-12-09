€200,000 worth of counterfeit clothing, perfume and candles seized by gardaí

Gardaí have seized suspected counterfeit goods to the value of approximately €200,000 in an operation in Dublin today.

An articulated lorry containing the goods which included clothing, sportswear, perfume and candles, was seized by gardai from the Intellectual Property Crime Unit within the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).

The intelligence led operation was conducted in the South Dublin area at approximately 11am this morning.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime said, "As we approach Christmas people should ensure they purchase gifts from reliable and legitimate sources. This seizure is significant as it prevents a consignment of counterfeit and substandard products entering the market and being purchased by unsuspecting persons.

"The counterfeit candles and perfumes, in particular, give rise to potential safety risks for purchasers, who will be unaware of the true nature of these products.”

Enquiries are ongoing as to the origin of the goods and the individuals involved in their distribution. No arrests have been made at this time.