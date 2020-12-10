Gardaí appeal for information after three stocky males seen fleeing burglary in Kilkenny City

Three stocky males were seeing fleeing a property in the Newpark Lawns area of Kilkenny City yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to the burglary at a house in Newpark Lawns on Tuesday evening. According to a garda spokesperson three stocky males were seen fleeing the property in the direction of Castlecomer Road/Love Lane shortly after 5.30pm.

Gardaí are asking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have dash cam/CCTV footage to contact Kilkenny Garda station on (056) 7775000.

Meanwhile gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a burglary at a property in the Tullaroan area between December 3 and 7.

A Stihl chainsaw and consaw were taken from an outhouse on a farm.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles in the area to contact them.