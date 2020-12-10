Carlow kids celebrating after winning Santa's School Message Competition

Gaelscoil Eoghan Ui Thuairisc was the overall winner in the Santa's School Message Competition, which was run by Carlow County Council – Local Enterprise Office in association with Swans Electrical and Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

The school takes won a €1,500 voucher for electrical equipment along with a tablet to raffle among the pupils.

All the other Carlow schools were entered into a draw, with Our Lady's National School in Nurney winning of five €100 vouchers for Fairgreen Shopping Centre.

Presenting the prizes to the winning schools, Carlow County Council cathaoirleach Cllr Tom O’Neill said: “I’m delighted with the response we had from the County Carlow community with this competition, with over 35,700 views of the schools' videos from across the globe.

"I know 2020 has been a difficult year for all and we in Carlow County Council are keen to play our part in making the festive season as positive as possible with the Festive Family Experience Programme.

“I would really like to firstly thank Santa on behalf of the all the students in the primary schools across the county, with the help of their principals, teachers and relatives who spread the message. Secondly I would like to thank Sean Swan from Swans Electrical and John Brophy from Fairgreen Shopping Centre for getting behind this project, and finally to Pierce Kavanagh and Helen Ryan from the Local Enterprise Office who put the competition together and also coordinated the Festive Family Experience Programme," Cllr O'Neill added.

Speaking about the Festive Family Experience Programme in 2020, head of enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council, Kieran Comerford, said: “For 2020 we had to redesign how we engaged with the community for the Festive Family Experience and with this competition and the Light Up Carlow Competition, Look For Local Campaign and Shop Carlow Project which is currently rolling out we have been so pleased with the level of engagement from the communities across the county and in turn the support for local enterprises.

"While this competition is over, the Light Up Carlow Photography Competition is open until December 14 at midnight. Entries can be emailed to enterprise@carlowcoco.ie, which is for all the family," he added.