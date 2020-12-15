Garda warning over ‘ghosting’ social media trend
Garda file pic
Gardai have issued a warning about a dangerous social media trend called ghosting.
People are challenged on social media to lie on a road with a sheet placed over them in an attempt to stop oncoming traffic.
Gardai say they attended an incident in the south in recent days where a young person received minor injuries while participating in the challenge.
A garda spokesperson said: “Emergency services escorted the youth to hospital where she is being treated for injuries sustained to her back, torso and ankle.
“She was admitted to hospital for a number of days.”
Gardai are urging people not to engage in the trend and are asking parents to educate their children on the dangers of the game.
