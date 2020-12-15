Traveller who 'really struggled to secure funding' lands IT Carlow bursary

Seven Institute of Technology Carlow students have been awarded 1916 Bursaries to assist them in reaching their full educational potential.

Each of the seven awardees have overcome significant barriers to attend college, including two recipients from the institute’s linked provider An Cosán, based in Dublin. The remainder of the awardees are currently undertaking programmes of study at the Carlow and Wexford campuses.

The 1916 Bursary will provide each student with €5,000 per academic year to support them in their studies.

The 1916 Bursary Fund was announced by the Minister for Education and Skills on December 30, 2017. It is open to socio economic groups that typically have low participation in higher education due to facing significant barriers. These include lone parents, ethnic minorities, students with a disability, Irish travellers, first-time mature student entrants and further education award holders.

Bursary applicants were asked to outline their aspirations for the future, identify the financial and social impediments that stood in their way, and to provide examples of how they had already shown leadership in their homes, schools or communities.

Following confirmation of the award, one of the successful applicants from An Cosán said: “This bursary will greatly benefit my life and my family’s. I am a traveller and have really struggled to secure funding to complete my college degree, and this bursary will now give me the chance to better my opportunities in life. It will open doors for me and show my children that education leads to advancement. I’d like to thank Institute of Technology Carlow for this magnificent opportunity”.

A second awardee commented: “I am overwhelmed with relief and happiness. You do not know how much this means to me and my children. I want to build a good life for us through getting my degree and show my girls how to shine, not just survive, after everything we have been through. I can do this now without worrying how I was going to get the money together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you”.

The 1916 Bursary scheme is funded by the Department of Education and Skills and the Higher Education Authority under the Programme for Access to Higher Education (PATH) Fund in recognition of the strong focus on education and equality taken by the leaders of the 1916 Rising.

Institute of Technology Carlow, along with its Southern Cluster partners, is allocated seven 1916 Bursaries for first year undergraduate students. The overall fund will support 600 students over the course of three years.