Dates announced for social welfare and Covid payments for Christmas and New Year

The dates for social welfare and Pandemic Unemployment Payments for Christmas and the New Year have been announced.

If you receive a weekly social welfare payment, you will get your payment as usual during the week commencing Monday, December 21 and an advance payment for the following week. This applies to payments made at post offices, by cheque or directly into your financial institution account.

Christmas and New Year schedule for weekly payments

Payment due date on December 21 and 22 will be paid on December 21.

Payment due date on December 23 and 24 will be paid on December 22.

Payment due date on December 25 and January 1 will be paid on December 23.

* The Pandemic Unemployment Payment due on December 22 will be in your account on this day. This also includes and advanced payment for December 29.

Christmas and New Year schedule for monthly payments

Payment due date on December 24 will be paid on December 22.

Payment due date on December 25 and 28 will be paid on December 23.

Payment due date on December 29 will be paid on December 24.

Payment due date on December 30 will be paid on December 30.