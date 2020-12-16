South East man saving lives donates his 100th pint of blood

Lifesaving blood donations are essential even at this festive time of the year.

Reminding us of this is Kilkenny man Patrick Callan, from Granges Road, who recently donated his 100th pint of blood.

Patrick gave the gift of blood this Christmas when he made his donation in Kilkenny in early December. Just imagine how many people he has helped or even saved over his years giving blood donations.

Upcoming blood donor clinics in Kilkenny are taking place in Thomastown and Castlecomer. On December 22 the Thomastown clinic will be in St Mary's National School from 3.45pm to 8pm.

In Castlecomer the clinic will be in the Community School on December 30 from 3.45 to 8pm. These are appointment based clinics. Ring 059-9132125 to book your donation time.