Carlow cinema manager announced as new Green Party local area representative

The Green Party has announced its first local area representative for Carlow Municipal District.

Kevin Brady, a 34-year-old area manager with a leading Irish cinema chain, will be the party’s representative for Carlow Municipal District with immediate effect.

Known locally for his involvement in the festival and tourism scene, Kevin will seek to advance green issues and ideas over the coming months in Carlow.

Kevin said the idea of a local area representative is to provide people in areas like Carlow with a green voice and representation at all times.

“I am honoured and delighted to have been chosen by my fellow members to represent the Green Party in Carlow," he said.

“Together with Liam O’Brien, our representative in Muinebeag, I hope to continue to build and develop the party throughout County Carlow over the coming years so that we can give voters a strong Green option in all future elections.

“Our local membership has more than doubled in the past 12 months, which tells me that there is an appetite for change in Carlow.

“In our last local elections we had no Green option on the ballot paper. That won’t now be the case next time out, he added.