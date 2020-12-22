Carlow woman celebrating after placing third in Most Christmassy Home competition

A Carlow home has finished third in Energia Ireland’s Most Christmassy Home 2020 competition.

This year’s fantastic prizes include donations of €6,000, €4,000 and €2,000 respectively to the charity of choice of the first, second and third placed entries following the public vote.

Kilmeany's Christina Walker is donating her third place prize of €2,000 to the Irish Heart Foundation and the Holy Angels Day Care Centre for Special Needs Children in Carlow.

This year, all six finalists also received a €500 gift voucher for the Energia Smart Home Store to help make their homes smarter and more energy efficient.

The nationwide competition searches for the best decorated home in Ireland during the festive season and has raised over €36,000 for charities throughout Ireland in the last five years.