'Forever grateful': Noel's close shave for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team

A Thomastown man put his head in the line of fire for a very good cause at the weekend.

Noel Somers had his curly locks shorn to raise funds for the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare Team.

The fundraising was in memory of the late Amy McDonald, the sister of Noel's partner, who died on the 23 December 2014, just two weeks before her 40th birthday.

The Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team not only helped Amy during her final months but also helped her sister and her mother. Becky said: "They became part of our little family and we will be forever grateful."

Before

Already the generous community have donated more than €7,000 to the fundraiser for the Homecare team who do so much for families experiencing a cancer diagnosis.

You can still donate to Noel's fundraiser by clicking here and going to the Go Fund Me page.

After