Garda checkpoint advice for Carlow patients en route to hospital

UPMC Hospitals is advising patients that travel for surgical and medical care in its hospitals is permitted under Level 5 Covid-19 guidance, including outpatient services and diagnostics.

All services will continue as normal over the coming weeks and UPMC hospitals are open and operating on a regular schedule during the Level 5 restrictions.

It is important to remind patients that travel for essential purposes, including medical, surgical, outpatient and diagnostic care, is permitted under the guidelines. Should any patients come across Garda checkpoints, their letter of appointment will suffice to Gardaí that indicates this is essential travel.

Speaking following the introduction of level 5 restrictions, Claire Phelan, Senior Director of Operations at UPMC, said: “We understand that these are worrying times for our patients, but I would like to advise the people of Kilkenny that UPMC hospitals will continue to serve patients over the coming period and that it is important for them to know that we are operating a regular service across all of our locations in Waterford, Cork, Carlow and Kildare. Sometimes confusion can arise due to public hospitals cancelling certain procedures, but in UPMC, our regular schedule will be continued.

“I understand that some patients are unsure of the situation regarding movement from outside their county, however, it is important to note that If they are travelling from outside the county, it is still permitted to proceed to the hospital for any procedures or appointments. Just ensure that you carry your appointment letters to produce at any Garda checkpoints.”

UPMC is following HSE guidelines and taking every precaution to keep patients and staff safe, and offer the following advice:

If you are visiting us for an outpatient appointment and driving yourself, please come alone.

If a family member is driving you, please if possible have them drop you off and pick you up.

If you are a patient or a consultant operating out of one of our hospitals and you have a concern, please contact your consultant’s office directly or through the hospital.