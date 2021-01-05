Funding approved for significant works at North Kilkenny school

Funding has been approved for significant works at Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown.

The accommodation approved includes for the constructions of eight classrooms, a home economics room, a design communications graphics room and two science labs.

Deputy John McGuinness welcomed the announcement describing is as 'very positive for North Kilkenny'.

"I'd like to welcome this positive news for Colaiste Mhuire, Johnstown, as it is a great and needed investment that will greatly enhance the school and give students a much better learning experience. This is very positive for North Kilkenny in particular.

"Six new mainstream classrooms along with a new home economics room, two new science labs and two classrooms to replace existing prefabs have been approved and I look forward to seeing their construction which in itself will create employment in the construction sector," added Deputy John McGuinness.