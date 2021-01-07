EXPLAINER: Can pregnant Carlow women or those breastfeeding get the Covid-19 vaccine?
Advice on Covid-19 vaccine from the HSE
There is no evidence the Covid-19 vaccine is unsafe if you're pregnant, according to the HSE.
"The vaccine was not widely tested on pregnant women so the evidence available at this time is limited," it is stated on HSE.ie.
"When the time comes for you to get the Covid-19 vaccine, talk to your obstetrician or GP.
"You can get the Covid-19 vaccine if you are breastfeeding."
