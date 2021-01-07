Popular series returning to TG4 following closure of primary schools until end of January

Following the Government's announcement that all primary schools will remain closed until the end of January under Level 5 public health restrictions, TG4 has made the decision to broadcast a new series of Cúla4 ar Scoil from Monday, January 18.

The series will air from Monday to Thursday at 10am and will be repeated at 4pm each day.

Cúla4 ar Scoil was commissioned by TG4 during the first lockdown period in April to support parents and teachers who are learning from home while schools were closed. The series caters for primary school children who attend Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools.

The half-hour programmes will be presented by teacher Orla Ní Fhinneadha with help from teachers Micheál Ó Dubhghaill, Cian Ó Griallais, Caitríona Nic an tSaoir and Síle Ní Choncheanainn at different times in the new series.

There will also be contributions from teachers and facilitators from other communities and Gaeltacht regions, incorporating a range of dialects. The series will be recorded in Scoil na bhForbacha in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

Cúla4 ar Scoil will have a fortnightly theme, and the lesson objectives and learning outcomes will be drawn from the primary school curriculum and will be presented in an engaging and interactive manner. Core curriculum subjects will be included such as Irish, Mathematics, History and Geography, and there will also be an emphasis on creativity, the arts, science, oral traditions, health and wellbeing.

Children will be invited to participate at home and will be asked to send in pictures or videos of their work to the programme. The content will also be available online on Cula4.com and on the Cúla4 YouTube channel.

The series is funded by TG4, and advice on the educational content and curriculum will be provided by the Department of Education, Coláiste Mhuire gan Smál, An Comhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta (COGG), The Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST), and Gaeloideachas. The advice and experience of Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta will also be included in the production."

Siobhán Ní Bhrádaigh, commissioning editor for young people in TG4, said: "We in TG4 are delighted to be able to provide educational support to students and their parents again this year while they are learning at home due to school closures.

"Cúla4 ar Scoil is a great help to children attending Gaelscoileanna and Gaeltacht schools. We are grateful for the ongoing guidance from the educational organisations that guide us in producing the series, and we are grateful for the contribution of Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta and to Meangadh Fíbín who produce the series with great enthusiasm."

Cúla4 ar Scoil will be produced by Meangadh Fíbín for TG4.