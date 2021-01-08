Vaccine roll-out begins at St Luke's Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny

Hope has arrived with the first Covid-19 vaccines administered to people in Tinnypark Nursing Home and St Luke's Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny.

Bernadette San Juan is a staff nurse working in St Luke’s General Hospital’s Covid Ward, and has become the first person in the hospital to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Along with Bernadette, consultant anaesthetist Eileen Marnell also received the vaccine in St Luke’s.

“We’ve been hit particularly hard by Covid here in St Luke’s. This vaccine will hopefully be the light we need to guide us through the next few months," said Bernadette.

Bernadette was given a HSE vaccine information leaflet, along with more detailed manufacturer’s patient information leaflet, before getting the vaccine. Afterwards, each person vaccinated was given a vaccine record card, showing the name and batch of the vaccine they have received. They will each return for their second dose, to be fully protected, in three weeks.

Anne Slattery, GM of St Luke’s Hospital said today: “Today is a poignant one for us. We’re remembering all those who weren’t lucky enough to see today. We release how lucky we are to be vaccinated”

The vaccine will now be rolled out to all healthcare staff and vulnerable patients in St Luke’s General Hospital over the coming weeks.

Worldwide, vaccines save at least 2-3 million lives each year – and protect many more from crippling and lifelong illnesses. Only Covid-19 vaccines that have been authorised by the European Medicines Agency, having met stringent safety and effectiveness standards, will be used in Ireland. All vaccines will be carefully monitored over time and updated safety data and information will be published and shared by the HSE, on our website and in our printed information materials.

Everyone can find factual, up-to-date information, based on scientific evidence on:

www.hse.ie/covid19vaccine

www.gov.ie/covid19vaccine

www.hpra.ie

www.who.int