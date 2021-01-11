Carlow TD calls for group to be included on vaccination priority list

Home-helps and other caregivers who provide critical support to older and vulnerable people living in their own homes and communities need to be vaccinated as a priority to protect themselves and others, according to Carlow/Kilkenny Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

Deputy Phelan’s comments came following progress on vaccination of thousands of frontline staff over the weekend under a major vaccination initiative which continues all this week. Those receiving the vaccine included hospital staff, GPs and practice staff, National Ambulance Paramedics, Public Health Nurses and others involved in healthcare.

“The ability to be vaccinated locally and speedily is a great reassurance to frontline providers who continue to work diligently caring for patients during this very difficult and challenging phase of the Pandemic.

“It would also be reassuring, however, if the HSE could include home-help workers and other caregivers as a priority group for vaccinations. Home-help workers provide essential care and support for vulnerable, older people in their homes with older people often being visited by several different people each day. Many of these caring professionals are also visiting several older and vulnerable people as part of their daily work.

“By vaccinating home-help workers and other caregivers we can protect this critical chort of trojan workers in our communities and our older people and prevent hospitalisations. It would also provide reassurance to older people living independently at home and their families as well as the home-help staff and other caregivers on whom so many people depend daily,” added Deputy Phelan.