WARNING: Popular Irish retailer issues urgent recall of baby sleep bags over risk of suffocation

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued a product recall alert for baby sleep bags due to a risk of suffocation.

Retailer TK Maxx is carrying out a voluntary recall of select baby sleep bags after a safety issue was identified, whereby the neck circumference is too large, and this could cause injury to a baby if they slip down into the sleep bag and the garment covers their face, presenting a risk of suffocation.

This product was sold through TK Maxx stores between August 2018 and December 2020 under the brand names “Sam & Jo, First Wish, Little Red Caboose, Willow Blossom, Aspen, Piper & Posie, Shabby Chic, Artisan, Dylan & Abby, Miss Mona Mouse, Harry & Me”.

The affected products are size 0-6 months, and the style numbers are:

CL00871 CL00873 CL00953 CL00986 CL01066

CL00819 CL00936 CL00954 CL00987 CL01096

CL00824 CL00943 CL00956 CL01003 CL01079

CL00904 CL00720 CL00955 CL01004 CL00983

CL00924 CL00756 CL00984 CL01073 CL00985

CL01005 CL00980 CL00861 CL00905 CL01099

CL01006 CL00981 CL00935 CL00909 CL00938

CL01007 CL00982 CL00937 CL00917 CL00880

CL00921 CL00872

If you believe that you may have purchased an affected product, you should stop using the product immediately and keep it out of the reach of children.

Return the product to any TK Maxx Store in the Republic of Ireland for a full refund.

For further inquiries you can contact TK Maxx customer support on 01 2476126 or email customerservice@tjxeurope.com