Carlow club celebrating 75th anniversary with commemorative online video montage

Tullow Macra Na Feirme in County Carlow is looking for past members to share their past memoires or photographs of their time in the organisation to help mark the club's 75th anniversary.

In 1946 the world economy was still suffering the after effects of the second world war, emigration was an integral part of Irish society, and in the rural town of Tullow a group of young farmers came together and set up Tullow Macra Na Feirme.

Much has changed over the past 75 years, but one tradition remains as strong as ever. That is the support and friendship given to members, which is what the current members want to illustrate in the video montage.

"Given the unpredictable nature of the current global pandemic, it is difficult to plan anything. However, the current members believe it is important to not let this significant milestone go by without marking it in some way," says Tullow Macra Na Feirme chairperson Patrick Jordan.

If anyone is interested in contributing to the video montage, you can contact Patrick Jordan on 087-6722757 or email paddyjordan.ballon@gmail.com.