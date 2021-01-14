Aldi Ireland now recruiting permanent staff for Carlow and Kilkenny stores

Aldi Ireland has announced that it is seeking to recruit 22 new employees for its stores in counties Carlow and Kilkenny.

Opportunities available include 20 permanent positions.

Aldi is recruiting more than 1,050 new store employees across the country throughout 2021, which include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs to support busy key trading periods.

The creation of the new jobs comes as Aldi continues to grow its store network across the country. Currently operating eight stores across Kilkenny and Carlow, Aldi has also submitted a planning application for a new store in Castlecomer, County Kilkenny as part of its ambitious store opening programme.

Aldi has witnessed a surge in sales and customer footfall in the last 12 months, with sales growing by 15.2% and with over 1.4 million households shopping at its stores. It recently extended the opening hours of its 145 Irish stores in the run up to Christmas, opening its stores between 8am-11pm for the very first time. Additional staff are required to help meet ongoing customer demand across its store network.

Aldi is Ireland’s leading supermarket in terms of pay, with Store Assistants able to earn up to €14.10 per hour. It was the first supermarket to introduce The Living Wage Technical Group’s recommended Living Wage rate of €12.30 as its minimum, entry level of pay.

Commenting, Aldi Ireland group managing director Niall O’Connor said: “Our stores have seen a major increase in customer footfall since the Covid-19 pandemic began and our staff have played a central role in ensuring people have had access to essential best value groceries in a safe environment.

“We take pride in being one of the best employers in the country, employing over 4,500 colleagues and paying industry leading wages.”