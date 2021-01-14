Carlow and Kilkenny women land positions on Irish Second-Level Students’ Union

Carlow fifth year student Doireann Broderick and Kilkenny fifth year student Chloe Anderson have been elected as Regional Officers of the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU), the national representative body for second-level student councils in the Republic of Ireland.

Doireann, a student of Presentation College Carlow, and Chloe, a student from Grennan College in Kilkenny, took up their roles on January 1 and completed two days of virtual training facilitated by the National Student Executive.

Doireann is passionate about education equality and the importance of the student voice. “I believe the voices of students must be heard in the decisions that are affecting them the most. It is vital that all students have equal access to education, especially given the unprecedented times we are living in," Doireann says.

Chloe would like to work on relationships and sexuality education (RSE) and mental health education in schools. “It is more important now than ever that students are equipped to take care of their mental health. In today’s climate it is easy for students to get overwhelmed and incredibly anxious, and it is important for their school environment to help them rather than hurt them," Chloe says.

The Regional Officers plan to work alongside local TDs and county councillors in their term, and also to grow the ISSU in the region of Carlow/Kilkenny for the year ahead. The ISSU has played a central role in many of the decisions made around schools and exams during Covid-19, and Doireann and Chloe plan to make sure the voices of students are heard at the local level for the year ahead.