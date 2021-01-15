Offered any of these tools? Carlow gardaí investigating robbery at house under renovation

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating after a rear window was smashed and house robbed this week.

The incident occurred at a house in Seskinamadra, Borris between 8.30pm on Wednesday and 3pm on Thursday.

The house, which is under renovation, was entered and a number of tools taken including an angle grinder, red hammer drill, a blue power chop saw and two claw hammers.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who is offered tools for sale which match the description outlined are asked to contact gardaí on 059-9773102.