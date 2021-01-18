Gardaí investigating after gardening tools stolen from Carlow garden

Gardaí are investigating after gardening tools were taken from a back garden in Carlow.

The tools were taken between 7am on Friday and 7am on Sunday last at Ardattin.

The tools included an orange Echo hedge cutter, a red strimmer and an orange short reach trimmer.

The value of tools is €1,400.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who is offered tools for sale should contact their local garda station.