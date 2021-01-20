Man sent forward for trial for alleged sexual assaults

A Portarlington man has been sent forward for trial to Portlaoise Circuit Court on February 9.

John Meade (66) of 58 St. Mary's Terrace, Portarlington is facing a total of 28 charges of sexual assault between the years 1995 and 2003.

Mr Meade was remanded on continuing bail.

Conditions of that bail include no contact with the alleged injured party or any witnesses and to make contact each week with the Gardai.

Defence solicitor Barry Fitzgerald told the court that the alleged injured party had waived her anonymity and reporting restrictions could be lifted.