What does this Covid-19 festival news mean for Electric Picnic?

Doubts over the holding of the Electric Picnic 2021 have been raised by the news that the organisers of the Glastonbury Festival in the UK have been forced to call off this year's event due to Covid-19.

Michael and Emily Eavis have apologised for having to cancel Glasto for the second year in a row.

"With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us. Tickets purchased in October 2019 will roll over to 2022. Full statement below and on our website. Thank you for your incredible continued support," said a statement.

The festival - which was already postponed in 2020 and was set to take place from 23- 27 June 2021 with Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift as headliners.

The Electric Picnic is due to take place in Stradbally, Co Laois from September 2-5 having also been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

MCD chief Denis Desmond expressed confidence recently that that Electric Picnic and Longitude music festivals would happen.

“There is no reason other than logistics around the rollout of the vaccines here why this summer cannot happen. I am hugely optimistic, and I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be back this summer staging concerts,” he said.

Electric Picnic organisers Festival Republic have not announced line-ups for the Laois event but have pencilled in acts for its sister festivals in the UK, Leeds and Reading.

The Electric Picnic website says the event will happen.