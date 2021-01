Pair charged with trying to murder a man in a shooting will stand trial at Special Criminal Court

Two Dublin men who are charged with trying to murder a man in a shooting in January last year will stand trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Robert Redmond (32), of Woodview Close, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 and Bernard Fogarty (33), with an address at Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, Dublin 5 are both charged with the attempted murder of Barry Wolverson at Madigans Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin on January 17, 2020.

Mr Redmond and Mr Fogarty are also charged with assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman at Madigans Yard, Kileek Lane, Swords, Co Dublin on the same date.

The two accused men are further charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition to wit .38/.357 calibre bullets with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury on the same occasion.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied to the three-judge court on January 18 to make an order under Section 49 of the Offences Against the State Act that the defendants be tried before the Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that in his or her opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt made the formal order on that date for the men's cases to be heard at the non-jury court.

At Friday's brief hearing, the accused men appeared via video link from prison and State Solicitor Michael O'Donovan told the three-judge panel that disclosure in the case was at the "very early stages".

Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Flann Brennan said that six weeks was required to allow for disclosure to be served on the defence. The judge listed the case for mention before the non-jury court on March 5, when the two accused men are required to be in attendance.