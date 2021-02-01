Four Covid cases in critical care as overcrowding surges at St Luke's Carlow/Kilkenny Hospital

There are four people with Covid-19 being treated in critical care units at St Luke's Hospital according to the latest daily operations update from the HSE.

It's out of a total of 32 confirmed cases currently at the Kilkenny hospital, where overcrowding is once again surging.

A total of 28 people were waiting for beds this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). Eighteen patients were waiting in the emergency department, while 10 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

This made it the third-most overcrowded hospital in the country.