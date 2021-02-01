Destruction of Mother and Baby Homes testimonies 'very alarming’, says Carlow TD

Carlow/Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has said reports that survivors’ testimonies to the Mother and Baby Homes commission report have been destroyed are "very alarming".



“Several survivors have come forward to express their shock that the commission has said it has destroyed their testimonies. Their legal representatives say this was not made clear to them at the time they were engaging with the commission," said Deputy Funchion.



“This is very alarming. The commission must urgently clarify if this has happened, how many survivors this has affected and why this has been done?



“Survivors shared their often deeply personal stories with great courage and bravery, despite how upsetting this was. They were determined to ensure the truth came out."



The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children said that if it were the case that testimonies had been destroyed, it was another example of survivors being treated with contempt by the commission.

"The commission and the government have repeatedly added to survivors’ distress with how they have handled this report through media leaks, disrespectful language and poor consultation," she said.



“Last week, in my capacity as Chair of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee I invited the Chairperson of the commission report to appear before the committee. This issue is among those that I will be asking Judge Murphy to urgently address at the committee. Survivors cannot continue to be treated with such little respect.”