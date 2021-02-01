Carlow TD welcomes 'absolutely vital' funding for disability services

Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the announcement of three successful Carlow applications to the Strengthening Disability Services Fund.

As part of the €20 million national fund, Delta Centre in Carlow was awarded €24,750 to go towards building works and refurbishments, along with assistive technology and staff training.

Holy Angels Day Centre was awarded €6,594 for building works and refurbishments.

BEAM Services was awarded €16,760 to go towards staff development and training.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the one-off grants are being provided to reform disability services, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.

“Funding for these important building works, staff training and technology improvements is absolutely vital for these facilities," Deputy Murnane O’Connor said.

“I have also made recent representations to the Minister for Health in relation to acquired brain injury and plans to provide support to the Traumatic Brain Injury Dublin City University research project."