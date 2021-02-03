Did you see this car? Carlow gardaí investigating house burglary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a house in the Castlegrace area of Ballon, Carlow.

The burglary occurred around 6pm on Friday evening last.

The patio door at the rear of the house was smashed and rooms throughout the house were ransacked, with a sum of cash was taken.

A dark saloon type vehicle was observed in the area.

Contact Tullow Garda Station on 059-9151222 with any information.