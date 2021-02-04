Carlow TD welcomes new scheme aimed at supporting tourism businesses

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the new €55 million Tourism Business Continuity Scheme announced by Fáilte Ireland.

The allocation was secured in Budget 2021 and Fáilte Ireland is responsible for developing and administering the scheme.

“This scheme will help support those tourism businesses that were not eligible for the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) payment or previous Fáilte Ireland continuity grant schemes," said Deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The National Tourism Development Authority also announced its heavyweight domestic marketing plans, investment commitments in outdoor dining and urban animation and its strategic priorities for the year ahead.

