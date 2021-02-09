Group of men attempt to steal diesel from lorry in Carlow yard
Gardaí are investigating an attempt to steal diesel from a lorry in Carlow
Gardaí are investigating an attempt to steal diesel from a lorry in a yard at Ballyredmond, Clonegal, Carlow.
The incident occurred shortly after 8.30pm on February 3.
Four males were disturbed attempting to extract diesel from tank, but no diesel was taken.
They fled the scene in a silver coloured estate.
Contact gardaí with any information.
