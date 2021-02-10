'Heroin causes havoc in this jurisdiction': Man jailed for drug offences

A man received a 10-month prison sentence on drugs charges at Portlaoise Court on Thursday.

John Kelly (37) of 69 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise was charged with two counts each of possession and possession for sale or supply at 69 Hillview Drive, Portlaoise on May 1, 2020.

Mr Kelly pleaded guilty over video link from prison.

Defence Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said that four bags of heroin were seized. The amount seized was heroin to the value of €168 and Xanax to the value of €140.

Ms Fitzpatrick said that Mr Kelly was in the grip of a heroin and tablet addiction at the time of the offence. He is currently on remand for other matters since December 1.

He is on no medication at present, except methadone, and is drug free.

His intense drug addiction had led to this, but he is not now on any prescription tablets for the first time in 14 years.

He is doing his best to be drug free. He is 37 and the father of one.

Judge Catherine Staines noted there were two charges for Section 15.

“Heroin causes havoc in this jurisdiction.

“Addicts have to feed their habits and to do this they commit burglaries and other offences,” she stated.

She imposed a 10-month sentence for the supply of heroin and other charges were taken into account.