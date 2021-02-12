ASSAULT TO CAR THEFT: The latest garda investigations across Carlow

08/02/21 Potato Market, Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for any witnesses to an alleged assault to contact them.

The alleged incident occurred on February 8 at 10pm while the injured party was locking up a commercial premises.

He received a number of punches to the face sustaining bruising to the face.

07/02/21 Mount Leinster Park, Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Mount Leinster.

The break in occurred in the early hours of February 7.

A window to the front of the house was used to gain entry to the property. Car keys were taken from inside the house. The car, a black 2009 Ford Focus, was taken from a laneway behind house.

06/02/21 Myshall National School

A white Peugeot Partner van was broken into while parked outside Myshall National School on February 6 around 5pm.

A black plastic tool box was taken from the van containing various tools. Three bags of coal were also taken.

05/02/21 Grangeford, Bennekerry, Carlow

A mobile home in Bennekerry was broken into on February 5 between 10am and 5pm.

The lock on the door was forced open.

The injured party returned home to find a significant amount of jewellery had been taken along with some documents.

05/02/21 Ballinvalley, Ballon, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Ballon.

The back patio door was smashed, but nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

05/02/21 Carrickslaney, Kilbride, Carlow

Gardaí are investigating a break in at a house in Kilbride.

A window was forced open, but nothing was taken.

02/02/21 Oakley Glen, Tullow, Carlow

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing for information in relation to the theft of a red Kutmower lawnmower, an orange Black and Decker strimmer, a Saber pressure washer, a Guild circular saw, an angle grinder and other assorted tools.

The theft occurred between 8am and 5.30pm on February 2.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered any of these tools for sale is asked to contact gardaí in Tullow.