COVID LATEST: Carlow 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population among the highest in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 57 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

Thirty-four of these deaths occurred in February, 21 in January, one in December and one in November.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 52-99 years.

There has been a total of 4,036 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight February 16, the HPSC has been notified of 650 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 211,751 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified this Wednesday:

325 are male/ 323 are female

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37-years-old

192 in Dublin, 53 in Galway, 50 in Meath, 46 in Kildare, 46 in Cork and the remaining 263 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 831 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 154 are in ICU. There were forty-nine additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 14, 271,942 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

180,192 people have received their first dose

91,750 people have received their second dose.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health saidL “Although we have made great progress, the situation remains precarious.

“Almost 90% of cases in Ireland are the B117 variant. The increased transmissibility of this variant is apparent in the current profile of the disease in households, with one in three household contacts of a confirmed case testing positive for Covid-19.

“This underlines the need for people to exercise caution in households and other settings. In particular, people should isolate immediately on experiencing any symptoms and contact their GP.”