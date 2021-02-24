Tullow in County Carlow planning a St Patrick's Day virtual celebration

Excitement is building ahead of the Tullow, County Carlow St Patrick's Day virtual celebration on March 17.

Traditional Irish music, cookery demonstrations from local chefs, photographs from years gone by, competitions and community celebrations are in store for all.

The event is being organised in association with the D.T.A Committee, the St Patrick's Day Committee, local schools and businesses.

"A huge thank you to our sponsors in the Gateway Church for once again getting behind what will be a wonderful online celebration," organisers say.

"Check out the Develop Tullow Association Facebook page for more information. If you have old photos of Tullow on St Patrick's day or if you would like to pre record some traditional Irish music and share it with us, please email stpatricksdaytullow@gmail.com. Let's turn Tullow green."